National Parks To Be Free For Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Each year the National Parks Service offers select free days and we'll have five of them in 2019 with the first coming on Monday January 21 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On these days entry fees to the parks are waived & parking fees are typically waived as well. Additional costs for camping, special tours, & other activities will still apply.

The free days for 2019 are:

Monday January 21 (MLK Day)

Saturday April 20 (first day of National Parks Week)

Thursday August 25 (NPS Birthday)

Saturday September 28 (National Public Lands Day)

Monday November 11 (Veteran's Day)

For more head to NPS.gov.