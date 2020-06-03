National Guard Deployed To Vallejo To Help Local Authorities Stop Violence

They arrived Tuesday

June 3, 2020
Members of the National Guard had recently been spotted in San Francisco and now they've been actively deployed to another Bay Area city as Vallejo officials called in 50 personnel to monitor high-risk areas after several nights of unrest.

While most protested peacefully there were incidents including 100 people and 40 cars surrounding Vallejo's police department and a molotov cocktail being thrown at police units.

A curfew is in place across Solano County each night from 8 PM - 5 AM.

 

