National Guard Deployed To Vallejo To Help Local Authorities Stop Violence

Members of the National Guard had recently been spotted in San Francisco and now they've been actively deployed to another Bay Area city as Vallejo officials called in 50 personnel to monitor high-risk areas after several nights of unrest.

Tuesday night, the city of Vallejo said the PD got dozens of calls for looting, burglary, rocks/bottles being thrown at police cars and shots fired.



They asked the CA National Guard to come in and patrol high risk areas. Five vehicles with 50 personnel came in yesterday. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/MKPj42arsT — Sara Zendehnam (@szendehnam) June 3, 2020

While most protested peacefully there were incidents including 100 people and 40 cars surrounding Vallejo's police department and a molotov cocktail being thrown at police units.

Hundreds come out for peaceful protest at Vallejo waterfront https://t.co/IH1wh1bD3t — Vallejo Times-Herald (@vjotimesherald) June 2, 2020

A curfew is in place across Solano County each night from 8 PM - 5 AM.