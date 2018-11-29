National Geographic Names Oakland As One Of The Best Travel Destinations For 2019

Oakland is on the come up and National Geographic has recognized that in their list of 28 best travel destinations for 2019. They made the list alongside spots like Mexico City, the Peruvian Amazon, Cairo, Egypt and other exotic locales.

In its “Best Trips For 2019” issue, National Geographic Magazine put out its list for the top “Must See” destinations in the world, and our very own #Oakland, CA was on it. https://t.co/SvndqL4vHo — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) November 29, 2018

Based on attribitues like culture, nature, and adventure Oakland was dubbed as an "East Bay Star" by the magazine and hailed for its vibrant and diverse culture.

Jack London Square, Temescal Alley, and the wonderful Fox Theatre were pegged as key destinations within "The Town" and we agree, they're worth your time. Oakland also experienced one of its busiest years for tourism in 2018 & that should continue to increase in the new year.

For more, head to National Geographic.