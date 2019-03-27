NASA Will Pay People $19k To Stay In Bed For Two Months

Are you really good at staying in bed? NASA has a job you might be interested in. 24 participants will be selected to travel to the German Aerospace Center where they will be split into two groups who will both be spending the next two months not getting out of bed. For their time they'll collect around ~$19,000.

Participants must be between 24 and 55 years of age and be able to speak German. If that's you, well, you can help NASA study the effects of artificial gravity to see if it could be helpful to astronauts in space.

You'll be monitored while laying down around the clock and doing fun things like eating, watching TV, reading, and going to the bathroom. There will also be studies where participants are propped on an incline with their feet above their head to mimick the effect of being in space. Want more fun? Half of the participants will at some point be spun around in a centrifuge to quickly force blood back into their extrimities.

To apply (knowing German will come in handy for this part) head here.