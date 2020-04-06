Napa Winery Ashes And Diamonds Starts Wine Drive-Thru
Plus you can get free caviar
Bay Area restaurants and bars hae had to get creative since the shelter-in-place order began and the state's dept. of alcoholic beverage control has eased restrictions allowing alcohol to be sold & delivered in more ways than ever before. There's curbside cocktail pick-ups, beer deliveries, and swirls-to-go. Now Napa's Ashes & Diamonds has started a wine drive-thru.
A&D Delivery & Drive Thru is now open. Complimentary A&D Snacks included are A&D “Everything” Focaccia, Rancho Gordo Bean Dip, Pickled Vegetables, and Fromage Blanc. Always housemade, and now, on the house with your purchase of our wines. ((link in bio))
For this drive-thru you rollup a driveway and grab your box of wine from a covered stand. They'll also throw in free snacks like caviar, focaccia, bean dip and more.
Time slots for pickups are between 11AM-5PM & there's a 3 bottle minimum.
