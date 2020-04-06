Napa Winery Ashes And Diamonds Starts Wine Drive-Thru

Bay Area restaurants and bars hae had to get creative since the shelter-in-place order began and the state's dept. of alcoholic beverage control has eased restrictions allowing alcohol to be sold & delivered in more ways than ever before. There's curbside cocktail pick-ups, beer deliveries, and swirls-to-go. Now Napa's Ashes & Diamonds has started a wine drive-thru.

For this drive-thru you rollup a driveway and grab your box of wine from a covered stand. They'll also throw in free snacks like caviar, focaccia, bean dip and more.

Time slots for pickups are between 11AM-5PM & there's a 3 bottle minimum.

