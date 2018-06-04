Napa Wine Train To Turn Into Beer Train This Month

On Cinco De Mayo the Napa Valley Wine Train changed things up & became the tequila train for a day. Now, they've got something else other than wine to get excited about. Starting Monday June 18 and most every Monday evening after they will be turning into the Hop Train and featuring some of the finest craft beers around. The Napa Palisades Beer Company team will take over the train for a 2+ hour rail tour of Napa Valley each Monday evening with tickets starting at $75 a person.

You'll be drinking Napa Palisades' 1849 Gold Rush Red, the Loco IPA, and the Little Loco Session IPA, plus more & a selection of bar bites.

Napa residents are also able to get $25 off of tickets for the Hop Train.

To reserve a spot head to winetrain.com.