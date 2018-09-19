Murder Mystery Napa Wine Train Nights Return This Fall
The Napa Valley Wine Train is bringing back their murder mystery dinner nights for another year and you can join in on the fun for three nights this fall.
Thursday September 20, Friday October 19, & Saturday November 17 the wine train will be setting off at 6:30 PM for 3 hours of an early 1900s-themed, crime-solving evening of drama & intrigue. Oh, and there will be dinner & wine.
It starts at $195 per person & if you want to learn more about the experience & reserve your spots head to winetrain.com.
