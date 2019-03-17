Napa Valley Wine Train To Transform Into Tequila Train For Cinco De Mayo 2019

Jose Cuervo has been getting a lot of publicity for their tequila train they've announced in Mexico, but there's a much closer way to enjoy such an experience. The Napa Valley Wine Train has announced the return of their Tequila Train for Cinco De Mayo 2019.

The Casa Dragones Tequila takeover will transform the wine train into a tequila train for a two-hour ride. Here'sa rundown of what to expect during the ride:

2-hour rail tour of Napa Valley

Tequila Casa Dragones Welcome Cocktail

Tequila Casa Dragones Blanco shot

History of Casa Dragones

Latin tunes

Mexican themed heavy appetizers on board

& the menu for the evening:

Gulf Shrimp Ceviche, tequila splash, crispy tortillas

Stone Ground Guacamole, roasted tomato salsa, crispy tortillas.

Taco Combo

Orange Mojo Spiked Red Snapper Fish Tacos and Chimichurri Rubbed Steak, jalapeno slaw, roasted tomato Fresca, cilantro lime crema

Tres Leches

Tickets are $199 per person and you can buy yours + get more info here.