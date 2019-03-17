Napa Valley Wine Train To Transform Into Tequila Train For Cinco De Mayo 2019
Jose Cuervo has been getting a lot of publicity for their tequila train they've announced in Mexico, but there's a much closer way to enjoy such an experience. The Napa Valley Wine Train has announced the return of their Tequila Train for Cinco De Mayo 2019.
Guess who is joining us for our inaugural Tequila Train in partnership with @casadragones Tequila on Cinco de Mayo? We just got word that Casa Dragones owner Bertha González Nieves, known as the First Lady of Tequila, will be flying up from Mexico to ride with us! Join us for live Latin themed music by Trio Solea, on our new Open Air car and a four course gourmet meal, prepared by Chef Donald Young, on our 1914 restored vintage Pullman. http://bit.ly/2HCcaK5 #AllAboard #NapaValleyWineTrain
The Casa Dragones Tequila takeover will transform the wine train into a tequila train for a two-hour ride. Here'sa rundown of what to expect during the ride:
- 2-hour rail tour of Napa Valley
- Tequila Casa Dragones Welcome Cocktail
- Tequila Casa Dragones Blanco shot
- History of Casa Dragones
- Latin tunes
- Mexican themed heavy appetizers on board
& the menu for the evening:
- Gulf Shrimp Ceviche, tequila splash, crispy tortillas
- Stone Ground Guacamole, roasted tomato salsa, crispy tortillas.
- Taco Combo
- Orange Mojo Spiked Red Snapper Fish Tacos and Chimichurri Rubbed Steak, jalapeno slaw, roasted tomato Fresca, cilantro lime crema
- Tres Leches
Tickets are $199 per person and you can buy yours + get more info here.