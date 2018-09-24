Napa Valley Wine Train To Transform Into The Santa Train This Holiday Season

One of the Bay Area's best family-friendly events returns this fall to take you on a North Pole journey with Santa. The Napa Valley Wine Train will bring back the Santa Train daily from November 19 - December 28.

Video of Santa Train Commercial Napa Valley Wine Train 2017

Elves and fairies will greet you at the station & take you aboard for a holiday music-filled journey to the North Pole complete with hot cocoa, freshly-baked cookies, and a very fun cast of characters.

The 1.5 hour ride through Napa will happen twice each night at 5 PM & 7:15 PM so there's plenty of opportunities to take part. Tickets start at $39 per person.

The Napa Valley Wine Train has also partnered with the Ticket To Dream Foundation to help benefit foster children this holiday season. Bring your unwrapped toy, game, movie, & gift card donations if you plan to take a ride on the Wine Train between Nov. 2 & Dec. 17.

For tickets and info head here.