Napa Valley Wine Train Announces 20s-Themed Murder Mystery Tour Dates For 2020

The Napa Valley Wine Train is heading into 2020 with more chances to step aboard for a murder mystery tour than ever. Timely, because the tour is (19)20s-themed.

You'll get to enjoy a three-hour tour aboard the train that's been transformed into an elegant speakeasy, a multiple-course gourmet meal, and some murder mystery dinner theatre where you get to solve the crime before the murderer escapes.

There's a mafia Don, mobsters, potential suspects, undercover feds and more all around you as you work to solve the mystery.

There are more dates available than ever in 2020 and here they are:

Saturday, January 25th

Saturday, February 22nd

Saturday, March 21th

Saturday, April 25th

Friday, May 15th

Friday, May 29th

Friday, June 12th

Saturday, June 27th

Thursday, July 16th

Thursday, July 30th

Thursday, August 13th

Thursday, August 27th

Thursday, September 10th

Thursday, September 24th

Saturday, October 10th

Saturday, October 24th

Saturday, November 7th

Saturday, November 14th

All aboard!-- A post shared by The Murder Mystery Company (@themurdermysterycompany) on Nov 18, 2019 at 7:51am PST

Tickets start at $240 each (including a gourmet dinner) and can be purchased here.