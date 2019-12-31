Napa Valley Wine Train Announces 20s-Themed Murder Mystery Tour Dates For 2020
The Napa Valley Wine Train is heading into 2020 with more chances to step aboard for a murder mystery tour than ever. Timely, because the tour is (19)20s-themed.
You'll get to enjoy a three-hour tour aboard the train that's been transformed into an elegant speakeasy, a multiple-course gourmet meal, and some murder mystery dinner theatre where you get to solve the crime before the murderer escapes.
There's a mafia Don, mobsters, potential suspects, undercover feds and more all around you as you work to solve the mystery.
There are more dates available than ever in 2020 and here they are:
- Saturday, January 25th
- Saturday, February 22nd
- Saturday, March 21th
- Saturday, April 25th
- Friday, May 15th
- Friday, May 29th
- Friday, June 12th
- Saturday, June 27th
- Thursday, July 16th
- Thursday, July 30th
- Thursday, August 13th
- Thursday, August 27th
- Thursday, September 10th
- Thursday, September 24th
- Saturday, October 10th
- Saturday, October 24th
- Saturday, November 7th
- Saturday, November 14th
Tickets start at $240 each (including a gourmet dinner) and can be purchased here.