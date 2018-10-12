Napa Valley Wine Train Launches Day Of The Dead 'Spirit' Ride
The Napa Valley Wine Train has been hosting all kinds of special events this year between a Cinco De Mayo tequila train, the Monday night Hop Train, Murder Mystery nights, the upcoming Santa Train, and now their introducing a special train for Dia De Los Muertos.
Departing soon: Your next travel adventure. Whether you're a train lover, a wine lover, a foodie, or simply looking to see Napa in a whole new light, our daily train journeys are the perfect ch-choice! --#AllAboard --: @zsnugz #vintagetrain #railway #railroad #trainphoto #winetrain #napavalleywinetrain #napavalley #napavalleywine #napa #visitnapa #visitcalifornia #whattoeat #cheers #wine #winetravel #winelover #travelinspo #bucketlisttravel
The Spirit Train runs on Saturday night October 27th to celebrate the Day of the Dead and features, themed face-painting, gourmet food, DJs, and of course plenty to drink over a 3-hour ride through Napa Valley.
Here's the schedule for the night:
- 6:00 p.m. Reception at the Station with wine & champagne.
- 6:45 p.m. Board the train
- 7:15 p.m. Train departs for Rutherford
- 7:15–9:15 p.m. Spirit Train festivities, fun, food, and spirits on board
- 8:05 p.m. Train turns around at Rutherford
- 9:15-9:30 p.m. Train returns to Station
- 9:15-9:45 p.m. Coffee bar at the Station (Atelier coffee)
The menu includes duck tostadas, ceviche, braised pork belly & grits, and a special Des Muertos “Shooter” (decadent chocolate cake, roasted pumpkin mousse, feuillitine crunch).
Tickets are $150 (VIP is $212) and more info can be found here.
Napa Valley Wine Train becomes Spirit Train for Halloween | Napa Valley Wine Train https://t.co/i03HdNvJgd— Camper English (@alcademics) October 11, 2018