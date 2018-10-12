Napa Valley Wine Train Launches Day Of The Dead 'Spirit' Ride

The Napa Valley Wine Train has been hosting all kinds of special events this year between a Cinco De Mayo tequila train, the Monday night Hop Train, Murder Mystery nights, the upcoming Santa Train, and now their introducing a special train for Dia De Los Muertos.

The Spirit Train runs on Saturday night October 27th to celebrate the Day of the Dead and features, themed face-painting, gourmet food, DJs, and of course plenty to drink over a 3-hour ride through Napa Valley.

Here's the schedule for the night:

6:00 p.m. Reception at the Station with wine & champagne.

6:45 p.m. Board the train

7:15 p.m. Train departs for Rutherford

7:15–9:15 p.m. Spirit Train festivities, fun, food, and spirits on board

8:05 p.m. Train turns around at Rutherford

9:15-9:30 p.m. Train returns to Station

9:15-9:45 p.m. Coffee bar at the Station (Atelier coffee)

The menu includes duck tostadas, ceviche, braised pork belly & grits, and a special Des Muertos “Shooter” (decadent chocolate cake, roasted pumpkin mousse, feuillitine crunch).

Tickets are $150 (VIP is $212) and more info can be found here.