Napa Valley Wine Train Hosting First 80s-Themed Murder Mystery Tour
The Napa Valley Wine Train grabbed a lot of headlines that past few years with their monthly murder mystery nights & while those are typically 1920s-themed, they're putting a spin on it as part of their 30th anniversary this year. Taking you back to the year 1989 on Thursday night September 26th they'll host an 80s-themed murder mystery tour called "Totallt 80s Totally Murder".
The "Rockin' Radical Night Of Mystery" features a 2-hour journey, multiple course meal, and murder mystery dinner theater. The scene is an 80s rock show with Poison Ratenstein, but things go wrong when the show turns into a murder scene with a mystery to solve. You'll have to helo detectives and the crowds figure out who the culprit is.
Tickets are $249.99 and be purchased here.
Additional 20s-themed murder mystery nights are still to come this year and those dates are:
- Thursday, September 12, 2019
- Friday, October 18, 2019
- Saturday, November 2, 2019
For more on those head here.