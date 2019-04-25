Napa Valley Wine Train Brings Back Monday Night Beer Trains For 2019
The Hop Train is returning for 2019. On Monday nights, starting June 3rd, the Napa Palisades Beer Company will take over the Napa Valley Wine Train for beer-filled two-hour tours.
The two-hour rail tours of Napa Valley kick-off at 6PM and feature two pints of of Palisades local craft beer, wine & spirits, bar bites, and a variety of live music & entertainment. Tickets are $80 a person and can be purchased here.
You can check it out every Monday evening from June 3 - October 28.