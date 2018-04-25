Napa Valley Wine Train To Become Tequila Train For Cinco De Mayo
The iconic Napa Valley Wine Train is here for you this Cinco De Mayo - with a twist. It will become the tequila train with the help of the brand Casa Dragones.
We've got one special ride coming up to celebrate #CincodeMayo! We're combining forces with @casadragones for our May 5th #TequilaTrain! Three hours riding through wine country onboard our historic train, four courses of decadent eats, and special cocktails mixed up with the world's most sippable tequila, #CasaDragones! Find all the details at winetrain.com. --by @casadragones #AllAboard
Tix are $295 and includes a 4-course meal and tequila drinks paired with dinner. The 3+ hour excursion begins at 5 PM & you can grab your tickets here.
The night's menu includes gulf shrimp ceviche, tortilla soup, orange mojo spiked chicken with Mayan rice, and tres leches. The train's newest open-air car will be where you can find a special guacamole and salsa bar.
