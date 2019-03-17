Napa Valley Wine Train Announces Murder Mystery Nights For 2019
The Napa Valley Wine Train has announced the return of its 1920s-themed murder mystery tours for 2019. You'll get to enjoy a three-hour tour aboard the train that's been transformed into an elegant speakeasy, a multiple-course gourmet meal, and some murder mystery dinner theatre where you get to solve the crime before the murderer escapes.
Elegant interiors, decadent dining, and drop-dead gorgeous views. When is your next trip aboard the Napa Valley Wine Train?
While you can attend as a plain clothes private eye, you're encouraged to get in on the 20s prohibition theme. For example, tassel skirts, pinstripe suits, feather boas, sequin headbands, elbow-length gloves, and fedoras. They say to think 'The Untouchables' or 'Dick Tracy'.
There will be jilted lovers, undercover feds, and a rival mafiaoso blend into the crowd of actors and passengers. Trade clues, gather pertinent information & solve the crime before the train heads home. Here are the dates for 2019's Murder Mystery Nights:
- Saturday, April 13, 2019
- Friday, May 10, 2019
- Thursday, June 13, 2019
- Thursday, July 18, 2019
- Thursday, August 15, 2019
- Thursday, September 12, 2019
- Saturday, October 12, 2019
- Saturday, November 09, 2019
& the schedule for each night:
- 5:30 PM - Check in
- 5:50 PM - Let the show begin
- 6:00 PM - Board the Train
- 6:30 PM - Train departs
- 9:30 PM - Train returns
Tickets start at $196 per person and more info can be found here.