Napa Valley Wine Train Announces Murder Mystery Nights For 2019

The Napa Valley Wine Train has announced the return of its 1920s-themed murder mystery tours for 2019. You'll get to enjoy a three-hour tour aboard the train that's been transformed into an elegant speakeasy, a multiple-course gourmet meal, and some murder mystery dinner theatre where you get to solve the crime before the murderer escapes.

While you can attend as a plain clothes private eye, you're encouraged to get in on the 20s prohibition theme. For example, tassel skirts, pinstripe suits, feather boas, sequin headbands, elbow-length gloves, and fedoras. They say to think 'The Untouchables' or 'Dick Tracy'.

There will be jilted lovers, undercover feds, and a rival mafiaoso blend into the crowd of actors and passengers. Trade clues, gather pertinent information & solve the crime before the train heads home. Here are the dates for 2019's Murder Mystery Nights:

- Saturday, April 13, 2019

- Friday, May 10, 2019

- Thursday, June 13, 2019

- Thursday, July 18, 2019

- Thursday, August 15, 2019

- Thursday, September 12, 2019

- Saturday, October 12, 2019

- Saturday, November 09, 2019

& the schedule for each night:

5:30 PM - Check in

5:50 PM - Let the show begin

6:00 PM - Board the Train

6:30 PM - Train departs

9:30 PM - Train returns

Tickets start at $196 per person and more info can be found here.