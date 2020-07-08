After Being First Bay Area County To Reopen; Napa Set To Shut Down Businesses Thursday
Bars, Wineries, Theaters and more
In mid-May Napa County was the first Bay Area county to begin reopening businesses including restaurants, salons, and more. A few months later the county has been added to the state's Coronavirus watchlist after a rise in cases and certain businesses will be required to shutdown for 3 weeks.
The state has finalized an order reimposing coronavirus restrictions in Napa County starting Thursday after it reported a rise in cases over the weekend https://t.co/703fvyrULN— KRON4 News (@kron4news) July 8, 2020
The county's new health order goes into effect on Thursday July 9th and here's what will need to shut down through at least July 30th:
- Brewpubs, breweries, bars, pubs (indoor and outdoor services)
- Indoor dining at restaurants
- Indoor wineries and tasting rooms
- Indoor family entertainment centers
- Indoor movie theaters
- Indoor zoos and museums
- cardrooms
Outdoor dining remains open and it's unclear if nail & hair salons are required to close, but the county's health order does say indoor business is prohibited.