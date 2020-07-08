After Being First Bay Area County To Reopen; Napa Set To Shut Down Businesses Thursday

In mid-May Napa County was the first Bay Area county to begin reopening businesses including restaurants, salons, and more. A few months later the county has been added to the state's Coronavirus watchlist after a rise in cases and certain businesses will be required to shutdown for 3 weeks.

The county's new health order goes into effect on Thursday July 9th and here's what will need to shut down through at least July 30th:

  • Brewpubs, breweries, bars, pubs (indoor and outdoor services)
  • Indoor dining at restaurants
  • Indoor wineries and tasting rooms
  • Indoor family entertainment centers
  • Indoor movie theaters
  • Indoor zoos and museums
  • cardrooms

Outdoor dining remains open and it's unclear if nail & hair salons are required to close, but the county's health order does say indoor business is prohibited.

