After Being First Bay Area County To Reopen; Napa Set To Shut Down Businesses Thursday

In mid-May Napa County was the first Bay Area county to begin reopening businesses including restaurants, salons, and more. A few months later the county has been added to the state's Coronavirus watchlist after a rise in cases and certain businesses will be required to shutdown for 3 weeks.

The state has finalized an order reimposing coronavirus restrictions in Napa County starting Thursday after it reported a rise in cases over the weekend https://t.co/703fvyrULN — KRON4 News (@kron4news) July 8, 2020

The county's new health order goes into effect on Thursday July 9th and here's what will need to shut down through at least July 30th:

Brewpubs, breweries, bars, pubs (indoor and outdoor services)

Indoor dining at restaurants

Indoor wineries and tasting rooms

Indoor family entertainment centers

Indoor movie theaters

Indoor zoos and museums

cardrooms

Outdoor dining remains open and it's unclear if nail & hair salons are required to close, but the county's health order does say indoor business is prohibited.