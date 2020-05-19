Restaurants Can Reopen For Dine-In Service In Napa County, Schools To Open June 1st

One day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom gave a press conference from Mustards Grill in Napa the county will now be the first in the Bay Area to reopen restaurants for dine-in service and will allow schools to reopen on June 1st.

#NEW: Napa County is the first in the Bay Area to reopen dine-in restaurants, effective immediately. Schools to reopen on June 1st. pic.twitter.com/B2XuI0RMwK — KCBS 106.9 FM/740 AM (@KCBSRadio) May 20, 2020

The state approved Napa's move further into phase 2 and restaurants that have met California's guidelines to provide dine-in service can begin serving patrons immediately.

Schools can reopen June 1st, but it's unclear if students will be returning for years that have already finished virtually. Napa High has a virtual graduation scheduled for this Friday.

Napa County reported no new Coronavirus cases each of the last two days and has had a total of 92 cases with 3 deaths.

This can be seen as positive news for BottleRock Napa's 2020 plan to be held October 2nd-4th as the festival works with local health officials on a plan to safely host the festival in the fall. The festival's venue is currently being used as a Coronavirus testing site ahead of the weekend it was originally scheduled for.