Restaurants Can Reopen For Dine-In Service In Napa County, Schools To Open June 1st
The first county in the Bay Area to allow both.
One day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom gave a press conference from Mustards Grill in Napa the county will now be the first in the Bay Area to reopen restaurants for dine-in service and will allow schools to reopen on June 1st.
#NEW: Napa County is the first in the Bay Area to reopen dine-in restaurants, effective immediately. Schools to reopen on June 1st. pic.twitter.com/B2XuI0RMwK— KCBS 106.9 FM/740 AM (@KCBSRadio) May 20, 2020
The state approved Napa's move further into phase 2 and restaurants that have met California's guidelines to provide dine-in service can begin serving patrons immediately.
Schools can reopen June 1st, but it's unclear if students will be returning for years that have already finished virtually. Napa High has a virtual graduation scheduled for this Friday.
Napa County reported no new Coronavirus cases each of the last two days and has had a total of 92 cases with 3 deaths.
This can be seen as positive news for BottleRock Napa's 2020 plan to be held October 2nd-4th as the festival works with local health officials on a plan to safely host the festival in the fall. The festival's venue is currently being used as a Coronavirus testing site ahead of the weekend it was originally scheduled for.
Where BottleRock would be, stands a coronavirus testing site. But the attitude around Napa County has gotten more optimistic after a visit from Gov. Newsom. Now, many are just waiting on wineries to reopen to hopefully get a much-needed boom in businesses during what’s so far been an empty tourist season. Tap the link in our bio for more on Newsom’s update in Napa.