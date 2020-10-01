Nandi Bushell responds to Dave Grohl's theme song about her with original song 'Rock And Grohl'

After being defeated in their epic drum battle Dave Grohl wrote a theme song for 10-year old drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell. Now Bushell has responded with her own tribute to the Foo Fighters frontman with 'Rock And Grohl - The Epic Battle'.

Bushell played drums, bass, guitar and sang on the tribute track.

They've been going back and forth with challenges and praise for one another since August and we can't wait to see how Grohl responds this time.