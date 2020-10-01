Nandi Bushell responds to Dave Grohl's theme song about her with original song 'Rock And Grohl'
'Rock and Grohl - The Epic Battle'
After being defeated in their epic drum battle Dave Grohl wrote a theme song for 10-year old drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell. Now Bushell has responded with her own tribute to the Foo Fighters frontman with 'Rock And Grohl - The Epic Battle'.
Mr Grohl. The song you wrote for me was truly, truly EPIC! You really are LEGENDARY! I wrote a song for you to say THANK YOU! I made up and played all the instrument parts myself, just like you! It's called 'ROCK and GROHL, The EPIC Battle'! I hope you love my song, as much as I love your song for me! Whoever wins this round, it's been an HONOUR to battle you. The Rock Gods of old are happy! Thank you Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters. I had the most incredible time recording my song in a REAL studio!!! I was invited to Metropolis Studios by Jamie from Roland Artists. I got to work with 2 awesome producers Josh Wilkinson and Joe Rubel who taught me how to record instruments and make my song sound EPIC. Being in the studio was one of the best experiences of my life. I loved it! I would like to thank Prash 'Engine-Earz' Mistry for mastering my song. You can download or stream my song from midnight Thursday the 1st of October!!!
Bushell played drums, bass, guitar and sang on the tribute track.
They've been going back and forth with challenges and praise for one another since August and we can't wait to see how Grohl responds this time.