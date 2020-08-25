Nandi Bushell Challenges Dave Grohl To A Drum Battle

The 10-year old viral drummer also dropped a cover of "Everlong"

August 25, 2020
10-year old drumming prodigy, Nandi Bushell, posted her drum cover of "Everlong" last week and challenged Dave Grohl to a drum battle in the process. She expressed her hope to one day jam with Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, and the entire band and we hope to see that ourselves.

Dave has been keeping busy by surprising fans during quarantine most recently jumping on one's Grohl-A-Thon on Instagram. He also surprised an ER nurse (& superfan) back in April. So, we. wouldn't be shocked if he makes this drum battle a reality before too long.

Foo Fighters recently had to call off their 25th anniversary van tour and rescheduled dates are yet to be announced.

 

