Nandi Bushell Challenges Dave Grohl To A Drum Battle

10-year old drumming prodigy, Nandi Bushell, posted her drum cover of "Everlong" last week and challenged Dave Grohl to a drum battle in the process. She expressed her hope to one day jam with Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, and the entire band and we hope to see that ourselves.

My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, @taylorhawkins and all the @foofighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN! #foofighters pic.twitter.com/Pmdhvl57uu — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) August 17, 2020

Dave has been keeping busy by surprising fans during quarantine most recently jumping on one's Grohl-A-Thon on Instagram. He also surprised an ER nurse (& superfan) back in April. So, we. wouldn't be shocked if he makes this drum battle a reality before too long.

Foo Fighters recently had to call off their 25th anniversary van tour and rescheduled dates are yet to be announced.