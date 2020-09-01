Nandi Bushell Continues Drum Battle With Dave Grohl; Covers Them Crooked Vultures

She's called on the rock gods for help

September 1, 2020
Dallas
Nandi Bushell

Nandi Bushell / Instagram

UPDATE: Nandi has covered the Them Crooked Vultures song Dave Grohl challenged her to:

In August, 10 year old drumming prodigy, Nandi Bushell, posted a cover of "Everlong" and challenged Dave Grohl to a drum battle. A little over a week later, the very flattered Grohl accepted and challenged Bushell back. Now, Bushell has excitedly summoned rock 'N roll's drum gods (John Bonham, Ginger Baker, Neil Peart, & Keith Moon) to give her the power to battle with the Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer.

Grohl challenged her to cover Them Crooked Vultures' "Dead End Friends" and we're sure to get that and more soon from Bushell.

Bushell has gotten major props this summer from the likes of Tom Morello & Kirk Hammett, so rock legends have certainly taken notice to her talents.

