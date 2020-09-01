Nandi Bushell Continues Drum Battle With Dave Grohl; Covers Them Crooked Vultures

UPDATE: Nandi has covered the Them Crooked Vultures song Dave Grohl challenged her to:

It was an honour to be part of the most #EPIC #ROCK in battle in #HISTORY! With the most awesome, fun, kind and legendary #DaveGrohl! Thank you for giving me this incredible opportunity. I am extremely grateful. The Rock Gods of old are happy! @foofighters @crookedvultures pic.twitter.com/Fyk4AyQ7pg — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) September 3, 2020

In August, 10 year old drumming prodigy, Nandi Bushell, posted a cover of "Everlong" and challenged Dave Grohl to a drum battle. A little over a week later, the very flattered Grohl accepted and challenged Bushell back. Now, Bushell has excitedly summoned rock 'N roll's drum gods (John Bonham, Ginger Baker, Neil Peart, & Keith Moon) to give her the power to battle with the Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer.

The Rock Gods of old! If legend be true. Bonzo, Baker, Peart, Moon, I call on you! These beats give me power, my screams are for you! Mr Grohl is a LEGEND, it’s an honour to battle you! THE GREATEST ROCK BATTLE IN THE HISTORY OF ROCK!!! @foofighters #teamnandi #teamgrohl pic.twitter.com/FmZk9SoPvb — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) August 31, 2020

Grohl challenged her to cover Them Crooked Vultures' "Dead End Friends" and we're sure to get that and more soon from Bushell.

This is UNREAL! I can’t believe Dave Grohl actually accepted my drum battle, Thank you! Now it’s my turn to learn ‘dead end friends’ by @crookedvultures! I am going to checkmate this one too! Thank you Harper for lending your Dad the kit! @foofighters #davegrohl #foofighters pic.twitter.com/gAyoVYSySM — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) August 29, 2020

Bushell has gotten major props this summer from the likes of Tom Morello & Kirk Hammett, so rock legends have certainly taken notice to her talents.