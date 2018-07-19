Naked Bike Ride Planned In San Francisco For Saturday

There have been a few already this year and this Saturday July 21 prepare for another naked bike ride around San Francisco as World Nake Bike Ride: Part II goes from 11 AM to 6 PM on July 21.

I accidentally saw a naked bike ride. I did not get a photo. You're welcome. #SanFrancisco — Kat Ellis (@KatEllis37) June 11, 2016

Riders are supposed to be meet at the Ferry Building between the farmer's market & the Starbucks on the Embarcadero. The ride will go through North Beach, Fisherman's Wharf, The Marina, Haight St., and downtown SF. You can join the bike ride at any point along the route.

This ride is unrelated to the man who caused a stir on 101 in San Jose this week as he rode his bike along the freeway, while naked...

The purpose of the World Naked Bike Ride to bring awareness to the environment & the need to protect our natural resources.

For more info head to Fun Cheap SF.