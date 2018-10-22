In-N-Out Burger Turns 70 Years Old

October 22, 2018
On this date in 1948 In-N-Out Burger opened their first location in the southern California city of Baldwin Park.

70 years later the chain operate 334 locations in six states.

As we approach the the time of year where it might start raining, keep in mind that they offer free hot cocoa to kids under 12 on rainy days.

 

