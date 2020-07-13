'Mythbusters' Host Grant Imahara Has Passed Away At 49

Electrical engineer and former host of 'Mythbusters,' Grant Imahara, has passed away suddenly at the age of 49 due to a brain aneurysm the Discovery Channel confirmed on Monday night.

Imahara also hosted Netflix's 'White Rabbit Project' and spent years as a model maker specializing in animatronics for major motion pictures including 'Star Wars' & 'Matrix' films.

