'Mythbusters' Host Grant Imahara Has Passed Away At 49

Electrical engineer and former host of 'Mythbusters,' Grant Imahara, has passed away suddenly at the age of 49 due to a brain aneurysm the Discovery Channel confirmed on Monday night.

Grant Imahara, host of 'MythBusters' and 'White Rabbit Project,' dies at 49 https://t.co/j7yhlOekrJ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 14, 2020

Imahara also hosted Netflix's 'White Rabbit Project' and spent years as a model maker specializing in animatronics for major motion pictures including 'Star Wars' & 'Matrix' films.

I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend. — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) July 14, 2020

