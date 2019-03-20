My Chemical Romance's 'Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge' Re-Enters Billboard Chart For First Time In 10 Years
My Chemical Romance's breakout 2005 album 'Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge' has re-entered the Billboard Top 200 albums chart for the first time in a decade and the internet is curious if everyone's feeling a little emo.
My Chemical Romance's 'Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge' re-enters this week's Billboard 200.— chart data (@chartdata) March 19, 2019
This is its first appearance on the chart in over a decade.
The album featured hits like "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)," "Helena (So Long & Goodnight)," & "The Ghost of You".
The success of singer Gerard Way's 'The Umbrella Academy' & the anniversary of their 2013 break-up (March 22) are credited as reasons for the album's sudden resurgence.
With the way things are trending maybe the 2020s will actually turn into the "Rawring 20s".
Petition to bring back 2005 emo culture in the 2020's so we can call that decade the rawring 20s— flamin' hot chiodos (@yourlocalemodad) November 4, 2018