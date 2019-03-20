My Chemical Romance's 'Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge' Re-Enters Billboard Chart For First Time In 10 Years

March 20, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Music

My Chemical Romance's breakout 2005 album 'Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge' has re-entered the Billboard Top 200 albums chart for the first time in a decade and the internet is curious if everyone's feeling a little emo.

The album featured hits like "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)," "Helena (So Long & Goodnight)," & "The Ghost of You".

The success of singer Gerard Way's 'The Umbrella Academy' & the anniversary of their 2013 break-up (March 22) are credited as reasons for the album's sudden resurgence.

With the way things are trending maybe the 2020s will actually turn into the "Rawring 20s".

Tags: 
My Chemical Romance
Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge