My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way Set To Release New Halloween Song

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has given fans a pleasant surprise this week with what will be a new solo song. "Baby You're A Haunted House" will come out Friday.

Way released his last solo album 'Hesitant Alien' back in 2014 & has been busy with graphic novels & his comic book series 'The Umbrella Academy' in the time since then.

'The Umbrella Academy' is being developed into a series by Netflix and will premiere in 2019.

As for the future of My Chemical Romance, we can keep waiting on that, but the members are still friends and are spotted hanging out together every now & then.