My Chemical Romance Fans Want To Storm Reunion Show Area 51 Style

After the ridiculous Storm Area 51 event from earlier this year took social media by storm before ultimately attracting only 150 people and seeing 2 arrested, similar events have popped up with the latest being one for My Chemical Romance's sold out reunion show in Los Angeles this December.

.@MCRofficial fan launches event to storm sold out reunion showhttps://t.co/H5mMd2Ho2b — Alternative Press (@AltPress) November 25, 2019

The show at the 6,300 cap The Shrine sold out instantly so, of course, not all MCR fans who wanted to go were able to get tickets.

The event says "Screw AXS & Ticket bots" and tells fans to meet across from the venue at a park before before storming the show. It also instructs participants to black their eyes & wear their hoodies with thumb holes. Also that they're "Rawe xD will be heard for miles!" The event page can be found here.

The event page is dripping with sarcasm, so, please, don't try to storm the reunion show unless you wanna make it a tough time for everyone who's simply trying to enjoy the band's first show back.

My Chemical Romance will continue to play shows in 2020 as they have festival dates currently scheduled in Australia, New Zealand & Japan.