My Chemical Romance Vs. blink-182 SCREAM-Along Coming To SF In August

On Saturday July 27th Emo Nite returns to San Francisco for a night at the Rickshaw Stop. That's one emo dance party for you. Another is Friday night August 23rd at The Great Northern and that will be a blink-182 vs. My Chemical Romance "SCREAM-Along".

This 21+ party honoring blink & MCR will be similar to emo-centric dance parties you've attended before, but this one will also have blink-182 & My Chemical Romance wall projections, emo hair stylings, "sad & sexy" emo burlesque dancers, glow balloons, aerial acrobats, snow...and you're encouraged to dress in your best emo & pop-punk attire.

Tickets start at $5 and you can get yours + get more info on the party at the Facebook event page & venue's website.