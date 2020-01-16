My Chemical Romance Look Like They're Teasing A U.S. Tour

After previously teasing the UK with a cryptic post, My Chemical Romance's latest teaser features a car burning out in the desert and the caption "us" on Instagram. In case there's any confusion, the same post is captioned with an American flag on Twitter.

This teaser is reminding fans of imagery from the band's 2009 album 'Danger Days: The True Lives of The Fabulous Killjoys' while a post from a few days ago has what many believe to be is 'The Black Parade' imagery.

MCR currently only has shows scheduled this spring in Australia, New Zealand & Japan. We'll impatiently await news on a U.S. tour...