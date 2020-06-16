My Chemical Romance Push Oakland Show; North American Tour To 2021

We'll have to wait a little longer to see My Chemical Romance. The band has rescheduled their North American tour, including an October 6th date in Oakland to 2021.

The band will now be performing at the Oakland Arena on Wednesday October 6, 2021. The show is sold out and all original tickets will be honored.

"It is a long time away, and there is so much for all of us to do to make the world a better place in the interim. We cannot wait to play for you. Take care of each other and yourselves. We will see you soon." Says the band

Rage Against The Machine's reunion tour is another that was pushed to 2021 and they'll play Oakland Arena on June 11 & 12, 2021.