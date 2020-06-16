My Chemical Romance Push Oakland Show; North American Tour To 2021
October 6th, 2021 is when they will play Oakland Arena
We'll have to wait a little longer to see My Chemical Romance. The band has rescheduled their North American tour, including an October 6th date in Oakland to 2021.
As a band, we are deeply aware of the profound problems and crucial issues the world is facing right now. These issues are all life-changing, and we have them in the forefront of our minds on a regular basis. All of our focus should be on making the world better in every way we can. We would never want to distract from the challenges we are facing right now, but we feel it is the right thing to let people know that we have rescheduled our shows, so that we can offer people a refund on tickets in these difficult financial times. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are unable to attend, refunds are available at your point of purchase. All rescheduled tour dates can be found here: https://www.mychemicalromance.com It is a long time away, and there is so much for all of us to do to make the world a better place in the interim. We cannot wait to play for you. Take care of each other and yourselves. We will see you soon. xoxo MCR
The show is sold out and all original tickets will be honored.
Rage Against The Machine's reunion tour is another that was pushed to 2021 and they'll play Oakland Arena on June 11 & 12, 2021.