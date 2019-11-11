My Chemical Romance's 'The Black Parade' Returns To Billboard 200

A few weeks after My Chemical Romance announced their return the band's 2006 album 'The Black Parade' has re-entered Billboard's 200 album chart for the first time in two years. The band tends to see a jump in sales, streams & YouTube views on the anniversary of their hiatus announcement, but this spike has a lot more joy attached to it as the band is back & looking ready to tour the globe in 2020.

My Chemical Romance's 'The Black Parade' re-enters this week’s Billboard 200, earning its first appearance in over 2 years (+100% in sales; @MCRofficial). — chart data (@chartdata) November 11, 2019

My Chemical Romance will play their comeback show on December 20, 2019 at The Shrine in Los Angeles before heading to Australia, New Zealand, and Japan for festival dates in March 2020.

the black parade re-entering the billboard 200 chart in the year 2019 is the only second coming I choose to recognize — sloane (sipihkopiyesis) (@cottoncandaddy) November 11, 2019

We're hoping My Chemical Romance returns to the Bay Area for the first time since 2011 sometime in the near future.