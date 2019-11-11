My Chemical Romance's 'The Black Parade' Returns To Billboard 200

November 11, 2019
A few weeks after My Chemical Romance announced their return the band's 2006 album 'The Black Parade' has re-entered Billboard's 200 album chart for the first time in two years. The band tends to see a jump in sales, streams & YouTube views on the anniversary of their hiatus announcement, but this spike has a lot more joy attached to it as the band is back & looking ready to tour the globe in 2020.

My Chemical Romance will play their comeback show on December 20, 2019 at The Shrine in Los Angeles before heading to Australia, New Zealand, and Japan for festival dates in March 2020.

We're hoping My Chemical Romance returns to the Bay Area for the first time since 2011 sometime in the near future.

