My Chemical Romance Announce Oakland Arena Show This October

January 29, 2020
Dallas
My Chemical Romance

Bay Area News
Music

My Chemical Romance have announced their first Bay Area show in nine years! The band is set to perform at the Oakland Arena on Tuesday October 6th, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 12PM at Livenation.com. Keep listening to ALT 105.3 for chances to win your way in.

My Chemical Romance
Oakland Arena