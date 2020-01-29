My Chemical Romance Announce Oakland Arena Show This October

My Chemical Romance have announced their first Bay Area show in nine years! The band is set to perform at the Oakland Arena on Tuesday October 6th, 2020.

Please join us on YouTube and https://t.co/X03WDrSnJT at 8:35am PST/11:35am EST #MCRXX pic.twitter.com/Tpb9DyAhIG — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) January 29, 2020

Tickets go on sale Friday at 12PM at Livenation.com. Keep listening to ALT 105.3 for chances to win your way in.