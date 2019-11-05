My Chemical Romance Announce 2020 International Tour Dates As Part Of Live Comeback

A few days after immediately selling out their December reunion show in Los Angeles & expressing their gratitude to fans for showing them so much support, My Chemical Romance have announced a few more dates as part of their live comeback.

It is truly unbelievable to us the happiness we have experienced over the past two days. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the warm welcome back. We truly did not expect this. See you soon. Xoxo, MCR.



Photos by : Steve Pedulla pic.twitter.com/U6q01axUzz — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) November 2, 2019

The band will head to Australia and New Zealand in March of 2020 to headline Download Festival in Sydney & Melbourne and to play a gig with Jimmy Eat World in Auckland.

They will also play Japan's Download Festival in March.

My Chemical Romance have not played a show together since 2012 & it looks the reunion is going to be in full swing for 2020.