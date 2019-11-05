My Chemical Romance Announce 2020 International Tour Dates As Part Of Live Comeback

November 5, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Music

A few days after immediately selling out their December reunion show in Los Angeles & expressing their gratitude to fans for showing them so much support, My Chemical Romance have announced a few more dates as part of their live comeback.

The band will head to Australia and New Zealand in March of 2020 to headline Download Festival in Sydney & Melbourne and to play a gig with Jimmy Eat World in Auckland.

They will also play Japan's Download Festival in March.

My Chemical Romance have not played a show together since 2012 & it looks the reunion is going to be in full swing for 2020.

Tags: 
My Chemical Romance
Australia