SF's Muttville Senior Dog Rescue Waives Adoption Fees For February

February 4, 2020
Senior dog

Bigandt_Photography / Getty Images

San Francisco's Muttville Senior Dog Rescue is waiving adoption fees for the month of February after the O'Donnell family made a generous donation to the shelter in memory of their yorkie, Eli.

Fees will be waived all month for qualified adopters and you can see all of the pups looking for a home at Muttville.org.

Muttville's mission is to give senior dogs a second chance at life.

