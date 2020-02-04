SF's Muttville Senior Dog Rescue Waives Adoption Fees For February

San Francisco's Muttville Senior Dog Rescue is waiving adoption fees for the month of February after the O'Donnell family made a generous donation to the shelter in memory of their yorkie, Eli.

Finding love is hard in San Francisco. Finding your true love at Muttville is easy. Thx to the generosity of the O’Donnell family, all Feb adoptions are free to qualified adopters in memory of their cherished Yorkie, Eli. Meet the love of your life at Muttville! #elismonth pic.twitter.com/EJckn9zTMY — Muttville Senior Dog Rescue (@Muttville) January 31, 2020

Fees will be waived all month for qualified adopters and you can see all of the pups looking for a home at Muttville.org.

So many dogs getting new families today! Thanks to #Elismonth of Love, here's THIN MINT (right) rescued by our shelter partner, @oaklandsanimals. All adoption fees are paid for, in memory of Eli, the sweetest Yorkie ♥ pic.twitter.com/aRjp3nvNlI — Muttville Senior Dog Rescue (@Muttville) February 1, 2020

Muttville's mission is to give senior dogs a second chance at life.