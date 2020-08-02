Music Industry Reportedly Considering "Bubble" Festivals For 2021-2022

Some sports (NBA, MLS, NHL) have successfully restarted thanks to a bubble model. These "bubbles" are controlled environments where players, staff & everyone else involved are tested regularly for COVID-19. You can enter when proven healthy & you can't leave until you're supposed to. With the health risks related to the gatherings of large crowds music industry officials are reportedly considering a similar model for music festivals in 2021 & 2022.

I’ve recently had conversations with industry insiders that have floated the idea of “bubble” festivals in 2021-22.



What does that mean?



You get tested, you show vaccination, you enter the bubble, and you don’t leave.



Whether that happens, who knows but it’s being discussed. — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) August 2, 2020

The Festive Owl has said what's being discussed are bubble festivals where artists & attendees get tested, show that they've received proper vaccinaion (if it exists by then), enter the bubble and you don't leave the festival grounds, resort, campgrounds, or wherever the established bubble is, until the festival is over.

Leaving the bubble would result in you not being able to re-enter. So, no ins & outs, basically, but at a much wider scale.

This is reportedly being disscussed by several major events as all 2020 plans continue to be canceled. The bubble would be a confirmed "clean" area where an outbreak could not occur due to the safety measures in place.

It’s just the idea of a bubble or essentially a “clean” area. I’m not privy to every single discussion taking place but the idea is out there. — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) August 2, 2020

