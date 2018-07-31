Foster The People To Headline Music Festival And Volleyball Tournament In San Jose This September

The Inaugural p1440 volleyball tournament & music festival has been announced with a 3-day event coming to San Jose's Avaya Stadium from September 28-30. Here's who's playing:

p1440 (or Platform 1440) is an event series launched by Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh & her husband Casey Jennings that aims to encompass a professional beach volleyball tournament, personal development experiences, a music festival and a health & wellness village.

You will be able to purchase single-day GA tix for $40, or weekend GA tix for $80 & seats for the volleyball tournament are first-come-first-served each day. For concerts GA will get you into a standing area for GA ticket holders. VIP tix will get you into special VIP areas for both aspects of the festival. It's not currently clear which bands are playing which days, but expect that info in the coming days.

Tickets can be purchased starting at 10 AM (PST) On Thursday August 2 at Eventbrite. For more on the event head to p1440.com.