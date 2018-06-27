Museum Of Ice Cream San Francisco Planning World's Largest Ice Cream Social This July

The Museum of Ice Cream is planning a National Ice Cream Day celebration for Sunday July 15 at their three locations, which includes the San Francisco one at 1 Grant Ave.

The celebration will include live music, a toppings bar "for the record books," live art installations, and of course plenty of ice cream.

Tickets are $38 and go on sale on Monday July 2 at museumoficecream.com. The SF location recently extended its stay through September 3.