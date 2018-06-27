Museum Of Ice Cream San Francisco Planning World's Largest Ice Cream Social This July
The Museum of Ice Cream is planning a National Ice Cream Day celebration for Sunday July 15 at their three locations, which includes the San Francisco one at 1 Grant Ave.
In honor of our favorite holiday, we are hosting the ultimate ice cream affair to celebrate the launch of the our debut ice cream line, available at Target stores nationwide on July 8th. Tickets on sale JULY 2ND at 11AM PST / 2PM EST.
The celebration will include live music, a toppings bar "for the record books," live art installations, and of course plenty of ice cream.
Tickets are $38 and go on sale on Monday July 2 at museumoficecream.com. The SF location recently extended its stay through September 3.