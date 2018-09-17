Museum Of Ice Cream Announces Permanent Stay In San Francisco

The Museum of Ice Cream has occupied the space at 1 Grant Ave. for a full year and now they've announced that after several extensions they will be staying in downtown San Francisco for good.

This will be the Museum's first-ever permanent location and tickets are on sale now for dates through December.

We'll have to stay tuned for further announcements as the MOIC team is promising an all new experience at the 1 Grant Ave. location beginning in 2019.

The Museum has had locations come and go in Los Angeles, New York, & Miami. SF's is the first that is sticking around for good.