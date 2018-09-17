Museum Of Ice Cream Announces Permanent Stay In San Francisco
The Museum of Ice Cream has occupied the space at 1 Grant Ave. for a full year and now they've announced that after several extensions they will be staying in downtown San Francisco for good.
HAPPY 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY MOIC SAN FRANCISCO! ---- In the summer of 2018, #TEAMMOIC decided to venture to a new city ✨ We were coming off of a long run in Los Angeles and knew we wanted to set up shop in one of our favorite places in the world, the Bay Area -- While we didn't know how we would be received or if anyone would buy tickets...We DID know that San Francisco is one of the most accepting, kind, and beautiful cities in the world -- Since DAY 1, SAN FRANCISCO, you have proven to be everything we hoped for and more. As we celebrate our 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY, we want to say THANK YOU and express the utmost gratitude to SF, the entire Bay Area and the INCREDIBLE COMMUNITY that has accepted us with open arms, a big heart and belief in our mission that ICE CREAM can change the world -- #museumoficecream
This will be the Museum's first-ever permanent location and tickets are on sale now for dates through December.
COMMENT below if you think we should call San Francisco our PERMANENT home?! -- TOMORROW we’ll be plunging into MONYAY with a little extra JOY for our 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY of MOIC SF! -- Whether it’s Monday or not, our #TEAMMOIC at SF never fails to motivate us with their incredible dedication and passion for spreading the MOVEMENT of IMAGINATION & CONNECTION ✨ We’re excited to keep riding this sugar high in SF – do you think we should stay FOREVER!? --(Image by: @delightinthedesert) #museumoficecream
We'll have to stay tuned for further announcements as the MOIC team is promising an all new experience at the 1 Grant Ave. location beginning in 2019.
The Museum has had locations come and go in Los Angeles, New York, & Miami. SF's is the first that is sticking around for good.