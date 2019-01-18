Museum Of 3D Illusions Set To Open In San Francisco
Another Instagram-Friendly museum is set to open in San Francisco. This time it's the Museum of 3D Illusions coming to 55 Jefferson St. (near Fisherman's Wharf) and its grand opening is Friday February 1st.
With 40+ interactive exhibits of optical illusions the Museum encourages everyone to take photos and let their mind soar.
Escape the ordinary at the --museum of illusions -- . . You can buy your tickets online at www.bigfunny.net or at the front desk when you visit--
It'll be open 10AM - 12 AM daily beginning February 1st & looks as if it will be in town until at least March 31st. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for kids 6 -12 years, and free for those 5 & younger. You can get tix here. They also have VIP passes available if you want to skip the line, get a special gift, and your own personal photographer.
