Muse Seek Official Fan Photographer For Their Oakland Show

February 7, 2019
Matt Bellamy of Muse performs during KROQ's Almost Acoustic Christmas Show in Los Angeles, CA

Muse return to the Bay Area on Saturday night March 9th with Walk The Moon for a show at Oracle Arena and they want to hook a fan up with the ultimate photographer experience. 

To enter you need to post a photo of a Muse concert shot you've taken before, or of some Muse memorabilia on your Instagram. You need to tag @muse & use the hashtag #musephotopass as well as a hashtag of the city you'd like to photograph in, so #Oakland if you're looking to win tickets and a photo pass for the Oracle Arena show.

The photo pass does not include backstage access & travel is not included. Winners will be notified a week before their show date. For more info head here.

