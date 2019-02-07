Muse Seek Official Fan Photographer For Their Oakland Show

Muse return to the Bay Area on Saturday night March 9th with Walk The Moon for a show at Oracle Arena and they want to hook a fan up with the ultimate photographer experience.

Got a camera? Want to be the official fan photographer at one of the shows on the Simulation Theory North American tour?!?



Learn how to win a photo pass & a pair of tix here: https://t.co/SwUAu9m0YH



Fan photo by Janet Elizabeth Eckles pic.twitter.com/QHzaKGSz3N — muse (@muse) February 6, 2019

To enter you need to post a photo of a Muse concert shot you've taken before, or of some Muse memorabilia on your Instagram. You need to tag @muse & use the hashtag #musephotopass as well as a hashtag of the city you'd like to photograph in, so #Oakland if you're looking to win tickets and a photo pass for the Oracle Arena show.

The photo pass does not include backstage access & travel is not included. Winners will be notified a week before their show date. For more info head here.