Muse Announces Oracle Arena Show In 2019

Muse are preparing to release their album 'Simulation Theory' on November 9th & they'll be bringing their tour to Oracle Arena in Oakland on Saturday March 9, 2019.

Muse are pleased to announce the 2019 #SimulationTheory World Tour!



Pre-order the new album now from the Official Store for early access to tour tickets. Pre-sale starts Tuesday 13 November. General on sale starts 16 November.



Details here: https://t.co/1JZwOQeZwl#MuseLive pic.twitter.com/EtAs8Ad42v — muse (@muse) November 5, 2018

Pre-sale begins on November 13 at 1 PM & general on sale begins on November 16 at 9 AM.

When we spoke with drummer Dom Howard at Bottlerock Napa 2018 he promised this tour would offer live shows unlike anything the world has ever seen.