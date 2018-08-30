Muse Announce New Album; Release New Song 'The Dark Side'

Muse have announced that their new album 'Simulation Theory' will be released on November 9th. They've also dropped a brand new video for the song "The Dark Side".

Video of MUSE - The Dark Side [Official Music Video>

Earlier this year Dom from Muse discussed the upcoming album with ALT 1053's Dallas before the headlining set at Bottlerock Napa & now we have some more concrete details around it. 'Simulation Theory' features production from Rich Costey, Mike Elizondo, Shellback, and Timbaland & the artwork comes from Kyle Lambert ('Stranger Things,' 'Jurassic Park').

The album will also come in standard (11 tracks), deluxe (16 tracks), and super deluxe (21 tracks) versions. The deluxe versions feature special acoustic, gospel, live, and alternate reality versions of 'Simulation Theory' tracks.