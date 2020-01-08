New Show 'Murder House Flip' Is A Renovation Show For Houses Where Murders Happened

(Via 94.7 The Drive)

The world of extreme makeovers just got a bit... darker.

A new show "Murder House Flip" is headed to the new streaming service Quibi, according to Deadline.

It will tackle homes that are infamously known for horrors and crimes that were committed in them and transform them into livable prospects.

Josh Berman, who worked on "Bones" and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation", will executive produce alongside Chris King, Katherine Ramsland and Sony Pictures TV.

“We are excited to partner with Quibi to deliver a spin on a home makeover show in unique short form content,” Berman said. “‘Murder House Flip’ combines home renovations with the intriguing elements of a true crime series. Bringing healing and solace to families living in the aftermath of tragic events by transforming dark places into healthy spaces.”

Each episode will be short and make perfectly consumable mobile content.

It is expected to release in April.