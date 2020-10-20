Mural of viral Fleetwood Mac TikTok star can now be found on Haight St.

October's biggest online sensation, Nathan Apodaca, can now be seen on the side of a CVS in San Francisco at the corner of Haight & Fillmore thanks to a mural by artist & musician, KeeneVisions.

You've seen the video of @doggface208 longboarding to Fleetwood Mac.



Now, you can see a mural of TikTok star Nathan Apodaca in the Lower Haight, on the boarded-up windows of the CVS located at the corner of Haight and Fillmore.https://t.co/sSOEZ4PzEP — SFGATE (@SFGate) October 19, 2020

KeeneVision's told SFGate that Apodaca, who has sent Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" back on to the charts, that "he's a light when we needed it most." Apodaca, better known as 420doggface208, has seen his original TikTok, which is soundtracked by the classic song, rack up over 10 million views, get parodied tons of times & earn him a free truck full of Ocean Spray.

KeeneVisions has also created murals dedicated to artists like E-40 & Tupac as well as the likes of Malcolm X and others.