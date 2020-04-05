MUNI To Cut Service Of Most Routes This Week

Not long ago after eliminating metro subway service, MUNI is taking more drastic measures as the Coronavirus outbreak continues. In the wake of five MUNI staffers testing positive for Coronavirus the SFMTA will begin cutting service on most of its routes this week. There are currently plans to cut more than 70 routes leaving only a few essential ones in service by Wednesday (April 8th).

BREAKING:

Muni to stop running nearly every route in SF — more than 70 lines



This isn't a cost-saving measure, the agency said, but "risk management" for SFMTA staff and the public{*} https://t.co/c2mCdIf5PU— Fitz-the-Furloughed (@FitzTheReporter) April 5, 2020

Agency Director Jeffrey Tumlin told the SF Examiner that come Monday MUNI will deliver its worst service since after the 1906 earthquake in San Francisco. As the transporation agency evaluates which routes will be axed riders can expect frustrating gaps in schedules. Once the lines that will remain are established riders can expect full service on those ones in order to help prevent overcrowding.

Ridership is down over 80% since the shelter-in-place order began in March. For more head here.