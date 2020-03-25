MUNI Suspending Subway Service Starting Monday

March 25, 2020
As major ridership declines have hit public transportation services during the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order, BART has reduced hours, Caltrain has called off a fare hike & now MUNI is suspending its subway service starting Monday March 30th.

The J, K, L, M, N, & T will be replaced by bus service and MUNI metro stations will be closed, except for ones that also serve BART (Civic Center, Powell, Montgomery & Embarcadero).

Muni Rapid routes—the 5R, 9R, 28R, and 38R—will also be temporarily discontinued and starting April 4th the 47 line will be discontinued on weekends.

For a full rundown the changes visit SFMTA.org.

