MUNI Suspending Subway Service Starting Monday

As major ridership declines have hit public transportation services during the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order, BART has reduced hours, Caltrain has called off a fare hike & now MUNI is suspending its subway service starting Monday March 30th.

HeadsUp: Starting this Monday, 3/30, new service changes will take effect. Bus shuttles will provide all #MuniMetro svc. There will be no #subwaysvc. All rapid bus svc except for the 14R will be suspended. Weekend 47 svc will be suspended. Details at: https://t.co/hcgWeiUK1m — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) March 26, 2020

The J, K, L, M, N, & T will be replaced by bus service and MUNI metro stations will be closed, except for ones that also serve BART (Civic Center, Powell, Montgomery & Embarcadero).

Muni Rapid routes—the 5R, 9R, 28R, and 38R—will also be temporarily discontinued and starting April 4th the 47 line will be discontinued on weekends.

For a full rundown the changes visit SFMTA.org.