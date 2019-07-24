MUNI Rides To Be Free For Chase Center Event Ticket Holders On Dates Of Games And Concerts

In an effort to get more people to take public transportation to the new Chase Center in San Francisco the Golden State Warriors are paying for your MUNI fare on the day that you have a ticket to a game, or a concert at the arena.

Back in the spring it was reported that the arena will have less than 1,000 parking spaces and it has a capacity of over 18,000 so taking public transportation isn't only advised, but necessary. The Warriors have agreed to pay for the program that gets you onto MUNI for free all day of the event that you have a ticket for at Chase Center. So, if you're going to see The Black Keys & Modest Mouse there on November 20th, your ticket to the show will get you onto MUNI for free that day.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to increase the size of the T-line boarding platform on 3rd Street between south & 16th to enable 700 people to fit onto it. the amount of T-line trains will also be increased before & after events.

You'll need to transfer from Caltrain & BART to get closer to the stadium using MUNI so this is helpful. There will also be a temporary ferry terminal setup at Pier 48 on event days.

The Chase Center will open with a performance from Metallica & the San Francisco Symphony on September 6th.