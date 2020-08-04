'Mulan' Coming To Disney Plus September 4th For $30

Disney's first PG-13 live-action remake is set to finally be available to viewers on September 4th when 'Mulan' arrives on Disney+. Originally slated to hit theaters on March 27, 2020 hen delayed to July 24th & then August 21st before getting delayed indefinitely, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said it was important to find an alternative way to get the film released in a timely manner. So, you'll be able to purchase it for a $30 fee on top of your $6.99 subscription fee.

'Mulan' to skip theaters for Disney Plus premiere https://t.co/2dQQ02sTXT — Variety (@Variety) August 4, 2020

Disney believes this will be a valuable test case for the future of major films as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep theaters closed. The film, however, will come to theaters in countries where cinemas are open.

Chapek notes that Disney will be paying very close attention to the number of transactions, but has said that 'Mulan' is a one-off when it comes to these types of releases. For more head to Variety.