Much Of South Bay's Santana Row Reopens For Shopping And Outdoor Dining

As of last Friday

June 10, 2020
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Bay Area News

As Santa Clara County relaxed restrictions last Friday San Jose's Santana Row saw the reopening of many stores for in-store shopping & restaurants for outdoor dining.

While popular dim sum spot Sino shuttered for good, others made it through the shutdown and here's the ones you can visit for outdoor dining:

  • Amber India
  • Blue Bottle Coffee
  • LB Steak
  • Maggiano's Little Italy
  • Ozumo
  • Pizza Antica
  • Rosie McCann's Irish Pub & Restaurant
  • Sauced BBQ & Spirits
  • Smitten Ice Cream
  • Straits
  • Zazil Mexicana Cocina

Enjoy lunch on The Row on our expanded outdoor patios! #santanarow #lifeontherow #togetherontherow

& the stores open for in-store retail shopping are:

  • Boutique Harajuku
  • Franco Uomo - By Appointment Only, (408) 247-2121
  • Free People
  • Laser Away
  • Makers Market
  • Penelope Boutique
  • Suitsupply
  • Sleep
  • Tranquility Dental

For more info head here.

