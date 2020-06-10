Much Of South Bay's Santana Row Reopens For Shopping And Outdoor Dining

As Santa Clara County relaxed restrictions last Friday San Jose's Santana Row saw the reopening of many stores for in-store shopping & restaurants for outdoor dining.

While popular dim sum spot Sino shuttered for good, others made it through the shutdown and here's the ones you can visit for outdoor dining:

Amber India

Blue Bottle Coffee

LB Steak

Maggiano's Little Italy

Ozumo

Pizza Antica

Rosie McCann's Irish Pub & Restaurant

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Smitten Ice Cream

Straits

Zazil Mexicana Cocina

& the stores open for in-store retail shopping are:

Boutique Harajuku

Franco Uomo - By Appointment Only, (408) 247-2121

Free People

Laser Away

Makers Market

Penelope Boutique

Suitsupply

Sleep

Tranquility Dental

For more info head here.