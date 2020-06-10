Much Of South Bay's Santana Row Reopens For Shopping And Outdoor Dining
As of last Friday
June 10, 2020
As Santa Clara County relaxed restrictions last Friday San Jose's Santana Row saw the reopening of many stores for in-store shopping & restaurants for outdoor dining.
While popular dim sum spot Sino shuttered for good, others made it through the shutdown and here's the ones you can visit for outdoor dining:
- Amber India
- Blue Bottle Coffee
- LB Steak
- Maggiano's Little Italy
- Ozumo
- Pizza Antica
- Rosie McCann's Irish Pub & Restaurant
- Sauced BBQ & Spirits
- Smitten Ice Cream
- Straits
- Zazil Mexicana Cocina
Enjoy lunch on The Row on our expanded outdoor patios! #santanarow #lifeontherow #togetherontherow
& the stores open for in-store retail shopping are:
- Boutique Harajuku
- Franco Uomo - By Appointment Only, (408) 247-2121
- Free People
- Laser Away
- Makers Market
- Penelope Boutique
- Suitsupply
- Sleep
- Tranquility Dental
For more info head here.