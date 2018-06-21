MTV Studios To Revive 'Daria' And Other Classic Shows

MTV is launching a new TV studio and they're set to revive some of the network's classic shows including 'Aeon Flux,' 'Made,' 'The Real World,' & 'Daria'.

The purpose of MTV Studios will be to reboot some of the network's most successful classic programs and distribute them to other networks and streaming outlets. So, yeah, we could get a new season of 'Daria' on Netflix, or something similar.

'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' writer Grace will pen the new 'Daria,' which will focus on Daria & her fried Jodie Lawson. The two will take on the current state of the world in a way Daria and her best friend Jane did in the 90s.

MTV Studios will also develop new shows like 'The Valley,' which will be an Arizona-based version of reality shows like 'Siesta Key,' 'Laguna Beach,' & those types of shows. We'll also get one called 'Straight Up Ghosted' which has been described as a reverse version of 'Catfish'.

