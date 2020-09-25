Movie theaters opening around Bay Area on Friday

Drive-in screenings continue to sell out around the Bay Area, but now if you're hoping to see new releases in an actual theater that's something you can do at several theaters that have reopened.

MOVIE THEATRES REOPENING: Will you stick with the living room movie night or go out to a Cinemark theatre? https://t.co/VeX2GIW2V2 — KRON4 News (@kron4news) September 25, 2020

Cinemark reopened the Northgate Century theater in San Rafael last week and now has reopned the following theaters at limited capacities:

Century at Tanforan (Sam Bruno)

Century Rowland Plaza in Novato

Century 12 San Mateo

Redwood Downtown 20 and XD

They'll be sanitizing "high-touch" areas regularly and increasing "fresh-air flow" into auditoriums. Among the films being shown are 'Tenet', 'The New Mutants,' 'On The Basis of Sex,' and more. For more info on the steps Cinemark is taking head here.