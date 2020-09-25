Movie theaters opening around Bay Area on Friday

Cinemark theaters are opening back up in the Bay Area

September 25, 2020
Movie Theater Masks

Ethan Miller / Staff

Drive-in screenings continue to sell out around the Bay Area, but now if you're hoping to see new releases in an actual theater that's something you can do at several theaters that have reopened.

Cinemark reopened the Northgate Century theater in San Rafael last week and now has reopned the following theaters at limited capacities:

  • Century at Tanforan (Sam Bruno)
  • Century Rowland Plaza in Novato
  • Century 12 San Mateo
  • Redwood Downtown 20 and XD

They'll be sanitizing "high-touch" areas regularly and increasing "fresh-air flow" into auditoriums. Among the films being shown are 'Tenet', 'The New Mutants,' 'On The Basis of Sex,' and more. For more info on the steps Cinemark is taking head here.

